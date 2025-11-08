Rahul slams CEC, 2 ECs, says main culprits in ‘murder of democracy’

New Delhi: Claiming that there were reports from Bihar strengthening the evidence of “vote chori”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the main culprits in this “murder of democracy” are the chief election commissioner and the two election commissioners who are committing the “biggest treachery against the Constitution”.

He said those who were given the responsibility to protect the right to vote have become partners in “stealing” people’s future.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said: “My young and Gen Z friends of India, yesterday, I demonstrated with evidence how the government in Haryana was stolen through vote chori, and the public opinion of an entire state was taken away.” “A few days ago, I also conducted a ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar to raise awareness about the widespread manipulation of voter lists through SIR. Today, news and videos coming from every corner of Bihar are further strengthening the evidence of vote chori,” he said.

Lakhs of voters have already been removed from the voter list, and now people are being prevented from voting at polling stations, he claimed.

“Remember, a government formed through vote theft never works in the interests of youth, Gen Z, and the general public,” the former Congress president said. “...the main culprits in this murder of your democracy are: Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. These are the top officials of the Election Commission, yet they are the ones committing the biggest treachery against the Constitution and democracy,” Gandhi alleged.

Those who were given the responsibility to protect the right to vote have become partners in “stealing your future”, Gandhi said in his message to the people and the Gen Z.