Rahul shortens Nyay Yatra in UP

LUCKNOW: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has decided to cut short his much-anticipated Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. Initially slated for an 11-12 day duration, Rahul Gandhi’s stay in the state will now be reduced to 6-7 days.



Although the Congress party has not officially confirmed this adjustment, insider sources have revealed that his arrival in Uttar Pradesh has been rescheduled from February 14 to February 16.

Consequently, his departure for Madhya Pradesh is expected to be on February 22 or 23 departing earlier than the originally scheduled dates of February 27 or 28.

The revised itinerary for Rahul’s yatra will entail a truncated route from Chandauli to Lucknow, bypassing several areas in western Uttar Pradesh. The route will encompass Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, and conclude in Lucknow.

Earlier plans to visit western UP have been shelved following Jayant Chaudhry’s political manoeuvre, prompting the Congress to alter its strategy.

Sources within the Congress suggest that Rahul Gandhi will be present in Amethi and Rae Bareli on February 19. Instead of proceeding directly from Lucknow to Sitapur, a detour is now planned through Kanpur and Jhansi. There are speculations that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi may accompany Rahul during his Uttar Pradesh leg of the journey.

Subsequently, the Nyay Yatra is expected to extend into Madhya Pradesh.

Given Uttar Pradesh’s significance as the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats (80) and Congress’s limited representation in the region—with only one seat secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections—special emphasis will be placed on key constituencies such as Varanasi, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow,

and Prayagraj.