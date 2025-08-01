Rahul says everybody except PM, FM knows Indian economy is ‘dead’; BJP hits back

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday echoed US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Indian economy, saying that everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knows that the country’s economy is “dead”, prompting a sharp retort from the BJP.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also alleged that the BJP-led government has destroyed the country’s economic, defence and foreign policies, and is “running the country to the ground”.

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, he claimed a trade deal with the US will be dictated by Trump and that PM Modi will do what the American president tells him to do.

The BJP lashed out at Gandhi for “echoing” Trump’s remark, calling it a “shameful” insult to the aspirations of Indians. Former Union minister Anurag Thakur said: “Whenever anyone makes an anti-India statement in the world, he grabs it.” He called it Gandhi’s “mentality” to make such remarks.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X: “Rahul Gandhi has hit a new low by echoing the ‘dead economy’ jibe – a shameful insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the Indian people.” He added, “The only thing truly ‘dead’ here is Rahul Gandhi’s own political credibility and legacy.”

Citing data, Malviya said, “This is not a dead economy. This is a surging, resilient India,” and alleged Gandhi’s remarks were a “direct insult” to 140 crore Indians. “Why does he repeat foreign propaganda that undermines India?” he asked.

Trump had earlier said: “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.” He also announced a 25% tariff on India, plus a “penalty” for trade with Russia.

Reacting to this, Gandhi said: “He is right... Everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked whether Modi would now break his “maun vrat” over Trump’s remarks. “This will harm the country’s trade; MSMEs and farmers will also be adversely affected,” he warned.

Later, Gandhi said in a post on X: “THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD. Modi killed it... Adani-Modi partnership, Demonetisation, flawed GST, MSMEs wiped out, Farmers crushed.”



