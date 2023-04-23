Rahul says BJP govt in K’taka most corrupt in the country

Vijayapura: Invoking 12th century social reformer Basavanna on his birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling BJP leaders only spoke about the Lingayat philosopher in their speeches but didn’t follow his teachings.



Calling the BJP government in Karnataka the “most corrupt in the country”, he declared that Congress would win 150 seats in Karnataka out of the total 224 in the May 10 Assembly polls, while the “40 per cent BJP government” would get only 40 seats.

He was referring to complaints from contractors that the BJP government in the state sought had allegedly sought 40 per cent commission from them for government contracts. “Basavanna had said don’t fear, speak out truth. If we see today, there is BJP and RSS’ ideology which is creating an atmosphere of hatred and violence in the country.

Prime Minister and BJP leaders speak about Basavanna, but don’t follow his teachings,” Gandhi said.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said Basavanna had spoken about helping the weaker sections of society, he did not say “help the billionaires”. “I have read about Basavanna’s teachings. He has nowhere written that ‘get the country’s wealth to Adani’. I spoke in Parliament house, I asked the Prime Minister as to what was his relationship with Adani? ‘The country’s entire wealth, ports and airports are being given to Adani; what’s your relationship?’,” he said.