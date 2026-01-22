Rahul receives Feroze Gandhi’s decades-old driving licence in Raebareli

Raebareli: In a rare and emotional moment during his constituency visit, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi received his grandfather Feroze Gandhi’s long-lost driving licence, a document that had been carefully preserved by a local family in Rae Bareli for decades.



The licence was formally handed over to Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his two-day visit to the parliamentary constituency.

People present at the meeting said Gandhi later shared a photograph of the document with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on WhatsApp.