‘Rahul rattled as family members, Cong leaders showing no confidence in him’

New Delhi: The BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday over his remarks in Berlin, alleging that the Congress leader speaks against India and defames the country on foreign soil because he is "rattled" by the fact that his party colleagues and even family members are showing "no confidence" in him.

Gandhi has lost people's confidence and it is apparent with the Congress losing 95 elections under his leadership, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

The BJP came down heavily on Gandhi after the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the ruling party is proposing the "elimination of the Constitution" that grants equal rights to every citizen and vowed to create a system of opposition resistance that will succeed in removing it from power.