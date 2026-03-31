Rahul raises BJP-Left ‘deal’ in Kerala rally

Kannur/Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again targeted the BJP and Left front, alleging a “partnership” between them and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the ruling LDF to win the Assembly election during his poll campaigns in north Kerala.

Gandhi on Tuesday attended poll rallies in Kannur, and at Kallachi, Perambra and Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, where he reiterated his charge that the Congress-led UDF is fighting the combined forces of the LDF and the BJP.

In Kannur, two former CPI(M) leaders — V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan — who are contesting as independents with the support of the UDF were also present on the stage. “This election is a fight between two ideologies — that of the Left Front led by CPI(M) and that of the UDF. For the first time, we are seeing a partnership between the BJP and the Left Front,” he said.

He said “How is it possible that a Left party combines with a Right-wing party? This is like a puzzle,” he said. mpost