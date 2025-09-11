Rahul promises ‘more explosive’ vote theft proof

Raebareli: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reiterated his allegations of “vote theft” by the ruling BJP on Thursday, claiming that he has already provided evidence of it and will present more “explosive proof” in the future.

Talking to reporters on the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress leader said: “Elections have been stolen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. We have given black-and-white proof. In the coming times, we will give more dynamic, explosive proof.”

He claimed that the slogan “vote chor, gaddi chhod” is echoing across the country.

“This is the truth that governments are being formed by stealing,” the Congress leader said. “We guarantee that we will give you proof (of it),” he added. Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Gandhi said they should not get agitated now as “when a hydrogen bomb comes, everything will be wiped clean”.

The Congress leader, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency here in Uttar Pradesh, chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Thursday. The meeting was held at the Bachat Bhawan auditorium in the collectorate.

Several public representatives, including Amethi MP K L Sharma and Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh, attended the meeting.

‘Vote chori came from abroad’: BJP

The BJP on Thursday claimed that the “script and dialogue” of Rahul’s “vote chori” campaign came from abroad and accused the Congress leader of carrying forward a foreign agenda of interfering with the country’s democracy.

The ruling party claimed that “undeniable evidence” has emerged showing that the power-point presentation Gandhi made recently to level “vote chori” (vote theft) charge against it and the Election Commission came from a foreign land.

There was no immediate response from the Congress or Gandhi to the BJP’s charge.

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “On 7th Aug 2025, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference shouting about ‘vote theft’ and uploaded PDFs on http://RahulGandhi.in in English, Hindi and Kannada. Investigation uncovers shocking facts. Metadata of all 3 PDFs shows Myanmar timezone.”

“These so-called ‘evidence’ (of vote chori) weren’t made in India. They were created on a system set to the Myanmar timezone,” he said.