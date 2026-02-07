Rahul, Priyanka join Hooda's lunch meet

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda hosted a lunch at his Delhi residence, 15, Talkatora Road on Friday.



More than 85 MPs from various parties, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with almost all Congress MLAs from Haryana, former MPs, former MLAs, and former ministers were present.

Besides other prominent figures from the political world, many leading personalities from the press and media were also in attendance.

During the event, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited all the food stalls with Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda and enjoyed the various dishes. The two leaders also spent about an hour with the Hooda family.

A notable aspect of this lunch was that prominent leaders from various parties, setting aside partisan politics, enjoyed the authentic Haryanvi-style cuisine.

While there was political hustle and bustle in Parliament, just a short distance away, well-known figures from politics and the media were savoring delicious food, which became a topic of much discussion on social media.

During the event, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MP Deepender Hooda warmly welcomed the guests. Along with the lunch, people were also seen engaging in serious discussions on contemporary issues.

The lunch also provided an opportunity for many old colleagues to meet and exchange views.

It is worth noting that former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been hosting a lunch at his Delhi residence every year on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.