Rahul, Priyanka double down on police action against protesting BPSC candidates in Patna

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Thursday condemned the police action on protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates in Patna and claimed that the NDA government is “resorting to lathi-charging students” to hide its own failures.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP over the police action, saying the ruling party’s only vision is to save its chair and whoever demands employment is oppressed.

In a post on X, Rahul said: “I had said in Parliament that in the same way that Eklavya’s thumb was cut off, the thumbs of the youth were being chopped off by paper leaks.”

“The latest example of this is Bihar. BPSC candidates are raising their voice against the paper leak and demanding cancellation of the exam. But to hide its failure, the NDA government is instead resorting to lathi-charge on the students,” the former Congress chief said.

“This is extremely shameful and condemnable. Playing with the future of students will not be tolerated. We are with them and will fight to get them justice,” he said.

“Lathicharge on youths who had their hands folded is the height of cruelty. In BJP rule, youths demanding employment are beaten with sticks. Be it UP, Bihar or Madhya Pradesh - if youths raise their voice, they are brutally beaten,” Priyanka posted.

Meanwhile, a Delhi-based tutor was held on the charge of instigating aspirants who tried to “storm into” the BPSC office, demanding cancellation of its December 13 examination, an official said. Patna’s district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh said that preliminary investigations into Wednesday’s protests found that one Rohit, a tutor, mobilised and instigated the aspirants.

Senior superintendent of police Rajeev Mishra said: “Initial investigations have revealed that Rohit had come from Delhi and brought along a number of persons, including girls, posing as disgruntled BPSC aspirants. He is being examined by the investigators.”

The source of their funding is also being investigated as they seem to be part of a larger conspiracy, he said.