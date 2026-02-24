Rahul meets U’khand’s ‘Mohammad Deepak’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met a gym owner from Uttarakhand who shot into the limelight as “Mohammad Deepak” for taking on Bajrang Dal activists allegedly harassing a Muslim shopkeeper, and expressed support by telling him that he would come to Kotdwar to take membership in the gym.

Congress leader Vaibhav Walia, the gym owner Deepak Kumar and his friend Vijay Rawat, along with several others, were present at the meeting, which took place at the 10, Janpanth residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi. “Every human being is equal. This is Indianness, this is ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’. Meeting with brother Mohammad Deepak from Uttarakhand - This same flame of unity and courage should burn in every Indian youth,” Rahul Gandhi, who also spoke with Deepak’s wife over the phone, said in a Facebook post.

After the meeting, Kumar told reporters, “Rahul ji invited me. He introduced me to Sonia ji and also spoke with my wife over the phone. He told me that you have done a good job and I will come to Kotdwar and get a membership at your gym.”