Rahul meets family members of Pahalgam attack victim in Kanpur

Kanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Gandhi reached here from Amethi and went to Dwivedi’s residence. He paid his tributes to Dwivedi and spoke to his family members.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha began his two-day visit to Raebareli, his constituency, and adjoining Amethi, the seat he represented in Parliament thrice, on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who had attended the last rites of Dwivedi on April 23.