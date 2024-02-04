Rahul is taking-out Bharat Todo Yatra: Nadda in Himachal

SHIMLA: Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda, who reached Dharamshala on his two-day tour, said the country’s mood is changing under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India was moving fast on its development agenda.



He launched a blistering attack against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, who he said, was taking-out “Bharat Todo Yatra” as his silence on the statement of Congress MP D K Suresh talking about “to demand a separate country” for south India.

“Why is silence on MP’s remarks, which clearly shows the divisive politics of the congress? Neither Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word nor Sonia Gandhi. Kharge did not say anything. This shows the real character of the Congress”, he said at the BJP rally on Saturday.

On the India-bloc, Nadda termed it as ‘Ghamandiya’ (arrogant) Alliance, and said their only objective is to protect properties and save families.

Nadda condemned the remarks of the Congress MP alleging that “injustice was being done to south India” and “funds that were supposed to reach the south are getting diverted and distributed to north India.”

“Had I ever thought that I would see the 500 years of struggle and the Ram Mandir idol consecration program with my own eyes. Modi made this dream come true. Same way as he scrapped Article 370”, said Nadda. Earlier Nadda arrived at Dharamshala as part of his two-day tour to hold meetings with the state leaders and gear-up the party machinery for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Getting a rousing welcome, Nadda reached Zorawar Stadium,where he addressed the party rally braving inclement weather. Those present also included Union minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, former CM Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, sitting MPs and MLAs. National Vice President Saudan Singh, in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon were others who received Nadda.

Nadda said that Rahul Gandhi did not visit the state when it was facing natural calamities during monsoon which left 500 people dead and caused losses to the huge of several crore.

“I visited the state at all affected places along with Anurag Thakur, Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders and got maximum help from the Prime Minister and Union Home minister. The Center has given Rs 1,782 crore for disaster affected Himachal, besides granting approval to build 11,000 additional houses for the disaster affected.