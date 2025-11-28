‘Rahul is building ‘anti-India’ narrative by using foreign-based social media accounts’

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday alleged that social media accounts based in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries are building an anti-India narrative at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and the Left eco-system, claiming that even the X account of the Congress head of media department, Pawan Khera, is based in the US.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra displayed various X accounts that he alleged were created from abroad, demonstrating social media campaigns against the Election Commission, the BJP-RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on different issues, including the Congress’ allegations of ‘vote chori’.

“Rahul Gandhi is not fit for Indian politics; he is only suited to conspiring against India from foreign soil. The country needs to be wary of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress,” Patra said, adding, “The time has come to completely reject and sideline Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.”

Hitting back, the Congress accused the BJP of misleading the country by discrediting questions on ‘vote chori’, faulty voter lists, deaths of booth level officers and China’s claim on Arunachal Pradesh by raising issues of X handles of Congress leaders based abroad.

Addressing a press conference at the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the party, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also alleged that several BJP-linked accounts are being operated from foreign locations and asked whether they were all indulging in “anti-India narrative”.

Patra said: “Since 2014, the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, his social media and advisory team, and well-known faces from the Left have been leaving no stone unturned to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India.”

For this, they have not refrained from even taking help from foreign forces, he alleged.

Patra claimed that several Congress and Left ecosystem-linked accounts on X are operating from various countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore, Europe and the US to build a “narrative” in India against the BJP-RSS and the Modi government. “This has come to light, after X introduced a new feature a few days ago through which one can find information about the account holders’ location, date of creation, among others,” Patra said.

He alleged that after using the feature, Congress leader Pawan Khera’s X account was found to be based in the United States. “Maharashtra Congress’ X account is based in Ireland. They have now changed

it to India.”