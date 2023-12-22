Rahul immature & undemocratic; people trust ‘Modi’s guarantees’: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi as an immature and undemocratic leader and made light of the INDIA bloc’s protest at Jantar Mantar here, saying the days of befooling people with such an agitation are gone as they now trust the guarantees of PM Narendra Modi.

With the Opposition flaying the government for the suspension of its 146 MPs during Parliament’s Winter session over their protests on the issue of security breach, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said all MPs should have spoken in one voice over such a sensitive matter but leaders like Rahul Gandhi are instead levelling false allegations.

INDIA bloc parties did not participate in discussions in Parliament over people’s issues and important Bills and it seems that they have lost their mental balance following the drubbing they received in the recent Assembly polls, Thakur said.

BJP national spokesperson said Gandhi’s frustration after the poll losses is visible in his conduct inside and outside Parliament and took a jibe at the Congress leader over his ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ (shop of love) phrase to describe his party’s ideology to contrast with the the ruling party’s alleged ‘nafrat ki dukan’ (shop of hate).