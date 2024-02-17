Rahul heads to Wayanad after elephant attack fatality

LUCKNOW: Rahul Gandhi is leaving for Wayanad from Varanasi as he is urgently required in his Lok Sabha constituency and will resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Sunday afternoon, the party said.



Gandhi’s visit to Wayanad comes a day after a man, who was seriously injured in another wild elephant attack on Friday morning, died at the Kozhikode medical college during the day. Rahul Gandhi, as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, addressed a crowd gathered at Gadaulia in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, emphasising the prevalent atmosphere of fear and intimidation gripping the nation.

“Today, we find ourselves in an environment overshadowed by hatred and fear. The reasons for this are evident to all,” stated Gandhi during his address on Saturday. The Nyay Yatra, marking the second day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh, reached Varanasi amidst significant attention. Commencing with paying homage at Baba Vishwanath’s Temple, Gandhi then embarked on his Yatra.

Notably, this marks the first instance of a Congress leader traversing the Rath Yatra route from Godaulia. Significantly, neither Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, nor Rajiv Gandhi ventured on this political path through Banaras.

Addressing the people during the Nyay Yatra in Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi reflected on the deep-rooted connection between the Congress and Varanasi, spanning generations.

“The enduring bond between Congress and Varanasi resonates through history. From the revered visits of the nation’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru to the historic pilgrimage of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Banaras holds a significant place in our political and cultural narrative,” remarked Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul engaged in a 12-kilometre-long roadshow in Kashi, prayed at Vishwanath Dham, and addressed public concerns regarding GST and inflation at the Godaulia intersection. He also participated in a community lunch in Kurona village, accompanied by several leaders including senior figure Jairam Ramesh and Congress State President Ajay Rai.