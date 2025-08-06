Rahul gets bail in 2018 ‘defamatory remarks’ case

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by an MP-MLA court in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa on Wednesday in connection with a case related to alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in 2018.

Gandhi appeared before the court around 10.55 am.

“Rahul Gandhi ji appeared before the court as per the direction of the Jharkhand High Court. He had sought bail. Conditional bail has been granted. We will now take the process ahead,” Gandhi’s counsel Pranav Daripa said.

The lawyer said the case pertained to defamation and was registered in 2018.

Another high court lawyer, Dheeraj Kumar, said, “Conditional bail was granted to Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi.