Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumes in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh: The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday after a two-day break.



Gandhi offered garland at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Gandhi Chowk here and the yatra further proceeded for Kharsia Assembly constituency in the district.

A huge crowd of Congress leaders and supporters gathered at the square and followed Gandhi, who was in an open jeep accompanied by state Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state party chief Dipak Baij and Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant.

The yatra, a mass outreach programme, had entered Raigarh on Thursday from Odisha and after a two-day break it resumed on Sunday afternoon afternoon, a Congress functionary here said.

According to Congress leaders, the yatra will boost the morale of the party workers after the Congress suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the BJP in the state assembly elections held in November last year. The yatra entered the state at Rengarpali check post in Raigarh district on Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Thursday and Gandhi addressed a public meeting there.

Hitting out at the BJP, Gandhi had alleged that the ruling party’s two-point programme is to encourage injustice and spread hatred and violence.

He had also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he was not an OBC by birth as his caste “ghanchi” was included in the Other Backward Classes list in 2000 in Gujarat by the then BJP government there.

The yatra will cover 536 km in Chhattisgarh while passing through Raigarh, Sakti, Korba, Surajpur, Surguja and Balrampur districts before entering Jharkhand on February 14.