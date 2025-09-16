Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Punjab’s Amritsar, Gurdaspur

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab on Monday and interacted with those affected by nature’s fury.

He was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other party leaders.

After arriving in Amritsar, he headed to Ghonewal village in Amritsar’s Ajnala and met the flood-hit people to enquire about the damage.

Ghonewal village was among several areas in Ajnala which was badly hit by floodwaters.

Gandhi also visited the houses which were damaged by the recent floods and sat among some flood-affected people and interacted with them.

After visiting Ghonewal village, Gandhi paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area of Amritsar. He took part in an ‘ardas’ (prayer) at the gurdwara.

Gandhi was given a ‘siropa’ (a robe of honour) at the gurdwara. Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh and the party’s Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi were also present.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, later visited flood-affected Gurchak village in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

The Congress in a post on X stated that Gandhi met the affected families and took stock of the relief work.

“The devastating floods in Punjab have destroyed the lives of thousands of people. There has been huge loss of life and property in the state, people are forced to live in relief camps. The situation is extremely dire. In such a difficult time, every Congress worker is with Punjab. We appeal to everyone to help the flood affected families in every possible way,” the post said in Hindi.