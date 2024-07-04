Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras after tragic stampede

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, intends to visit Hathras to meet with those affected by the tragic stampede that claimed 123 lives during a religious event. Confirming this, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal described the incident as unfortunate and highlighted Gandhi's intention to engage directly with the affected individuals.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Manoj Jha criticized the formation of an inquiry panel to investigate the stampede, dismissing it as merely for show. "How many committees are formed after such incidents? These discussions often fade away within days. Our nation seems plagued by repeated tragedies," he remarked, questioning the preparedness of local authorities in managing crowd sizes.

According to local reports, the stampede occurred during a religious gathering organized by preacher Bhole Baba, where followers sought to collect dust from his path. Initially permitted for 80,000 attendees, the event drew over 2.5 lakh people, overwhelming the venue's capacity.

Sheela Maurya, a constable with the Uttar Pradesh police deployed at the event, described the chaotic scene. "I was near the stage when the event ended. A large crowd gathered, leading to people falling over each other. I assisted several women, but I too fell and sustained injuries," she recounted, highlighting challenges caused by overcrowding.

Meanwhile, a search operation by the Uttar Pradesh police at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri failed to locate Bhole Baba at his ashram.

An FIR has been filed against the event organizers, while Bhole Baba has not been named as a defendant. To ensure transparency and thoroughness in the investigation, a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission chaired by Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been established, according to an official statement.