Rahul Gandhi to visit Europe in September

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium besides addressing students at a university in Paris.



He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September, sources said.

Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. India currently holds the G20 presidency.

The sources said the Congress leader is likely to leave for the Paris in the first week of September

for a five-day tour.