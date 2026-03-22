Rahul Gandhi to take part in Cong's tribal outreach programme in Vadodara tomorrow

Vadodara: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Monday to participate in the party's 'Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan' (Tribal Rights Constitution Conference).

He will reach the airport here at 2 pm, and take part in the function an hour later, party spokesperson Manish Doshi said on Sunday.

"There event will have tribal activists and intellectuals from different areas of Gujarat who will discuss various issues affecting the community, including tribal culture, education, Right to Forest Act. Tribal activists working in different segment like education, social upliftment, job health, etc. will hold panel discussion, and review various issues affecting tribals," Doshi said.

Gandhi will discuss with them ways to empower tribals and the difference in the BJP and Congress in terms of approach towards the community, Doshi added.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will engage in a dialogue regarding the tribal community, as well as with activists working for the welfare of tribal women and youth, covering social, political, and educational issues, said Congress MLA Amit Chavda.

Experts from the community will put forth their points and discussions will be held on how the present BJP government is trampling on their rights, Congress leaders said.