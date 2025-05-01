Rahul Gandhi slams UP govt over ‘fake’ employment claims, demands probe

Lucknow: Congress MP from Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of making misleading claims about providing employment to the youth. He demanded an investigation into the state’s employment initiatives, citing discrepancies in official records from his own constituency.

During the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at Bachchat Bhawan in Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi referred to a list of 1,107 youths, allegedly trained and employed under a government scheme.

The list had been submitted to him by District Magistrate Harshita Mathur. However, Gandhi said that a random verification of 25 individuals from the list revealed glaring inconsistencies — only three had received employment, while ten had not been employed at all.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Gandhi said, “Such misleading and inflated figures should not be presented. These discrepancies must be investigated.” He directed the DM to initiate a thorough probe into the matter.

Legislative Council member Avnish Kumar Singh also raised concerns over the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gramin Kaushalya Yojana and demanded a full inquiry into the employment records submitted by the administration.

“Strict action must be taken against those responsible for manipulating these figures,” Singh added.

Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, also present at the meeting, highlighted serious irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said that a physical verification report of 182 projects submitted by the Jal Nigam was found to be 90 per cent inaccurate upon random checks.