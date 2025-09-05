Rahul Gandhi seeks halt for Rajdhani Exp at Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking a halt for the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Rae Bareli junction.

In his letter, Gandhi pointed out that while the train already passes through Rae Bareli, passengers from his constituency have long been requesting a halt at the station to ease their travel, especially towards the national capital.

He urged the railway minister to consider the demand for halts of train numbers 20503/20504 and 20505/20506 at Rae Bareli junction.

“The people of my parliamentary constituency have repeatedly requested for a brief halt, particularly to facilitate travel to New Delhi,” Gandhi wrote in the letter dated September 3.

The MP added that the demand has been pending for a long time and fulfilling it would address a pressing need of the people of his

constituency.