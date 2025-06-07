Rahul Gandhi repeats ‘surrender’ jibe at Modi

Rajgir: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday repeated his “surrender” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had recently evoked outrage from the BJP.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha used the expression at a ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ (symposium for protecting the Constitution) in Bihar, days after he had accused Modi of capitulation before US President Donald Trump. “Trump has said at least 11 times that he compelled Modi to surrender. Our PM is not able to even whimper in protest. The reason is, what Trump has said is the reality,” Gandhi said at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

Notably, Gandhi had claimed in Bhopal earlier this week that at the height of military conflict with Pakistan, Modi was told by Trump, “Narendra, surrender”.

The remark had left the BJP peeved, with the party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda calling it “treason” and spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi alleging that the utterance was far more offensive than what terrorists like Hafiz Saeed could have said about India.

However, in his address at Rajgir, the former Congress president maintained: “I have been fighting the RSS and they surrender too easily. It does not take them long to write mercy petitions. Of course, modern technology may have led to the replacement of pen and paper with WhatsApp”.