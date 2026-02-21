Rahul Gandhi records statement in Sultanpur defamation case, denies charges

Sultanpur: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the MP MLA court in Sultanpur on Friday and recorded his statement in a criminal defamation case linked to remarks allegedly made against Union Home minister Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election campaign.



Rahul Gandhi denied all charges and said the case was politically motivated and without any factual basis, according to his lawyer.

He remained on the court premises for about 20 minutes while his statement was recorded. The court fixed March 9 as the next date of hearing, when the defence is expected to present evidence.

The case stems from a complaint filed on August 4, 2018 by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in Sultanpur.