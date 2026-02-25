Rahul Gandhi questions Indo-US trade pact, targets PM over farmers’ interests

Bhopal: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should scrap the India-US trade deal, which Gandhi described as being against the interests of Indian farmers.



Addressing a ‘Kisan Mahachaupal’ rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader described the agreement as “an arrow struck in the hearts of the country’s farmers” and challenged the Prime Minister Modi to withdraw from it. “I challenge PM Modi to scrap it, but he will not be able to do so,” Gandhi said.

“The Indo-U.S. trade deal is against the interests of our farmers and was done by PM Modi under the pressure of US President Donald Trump because of the Epstein files and to save industrialist Adani,” he alleged.

The Congress leader also accused PM Modi of agreeing to sign the Indo-US trade deal without taking Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari into confidence.

The Congress leader also made a series of serious allegations against PM Modi, claiming the PM rushed into a trade deal with the United States in the interest of his Minister Hardeep Puri and industrialists Gautam Adan, who Rahul said is the “BJP’s financial structure.”

Rahul claimed Hardeep Puri’s name in the infamous Epstein files was released to threaten the PM, and that there are videos and messages which have not been released from the millions of Epstein files” helped up in the US.

In another allegation, Rahul claimed that the case against Adani in the US is not against the industrialist but against PM Modi, adding that these two were the reasons behind PM Modi’s withdrawal from Parliament and finalisation of the trade pact with America that had been stuck for months.

He also alleged that through the trade deal, the PM has compromised the interests of India’s agriculture, data, textile and import sectors. Rahul said he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha after the President’s address. On former Army chief Gen M M Naravane’s memoir, the Congress leader said the decision to go to war is political, and not a military one.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was also present at the event, said the PM was coward, and added that the Indo-US trade deal shows the government’s surrender.