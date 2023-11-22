Rahul Gandhi promises caste census in Rajasthan if Cong retains power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said a caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan if his party retains power in the state.

Addressing rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Dholpur and Bharatpur, Gandhi also slammed the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, saying it has shattered the dreams of lakhs of youth who wanted to defend the nation.

A caste census is necessary as the country’s Dalits and people belonging to backward classes should know their real numbers, he said.

Gandhi said the big question is how wealth is being distributed in the country today.

He said, “Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to call himself an OBC but as soon as I demanded a caste census, he started saying there is only one caste in the country — the poor.”

The Congress leader further accused Modi, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of picking people’s pockets. At the rally in Bharatpur’s Nadbai, he said, “Modi comes from the front. He is seen on TV and diverts your attention by talking about Hindu-Muslim. Adani comes from behind and picks your pockets. Amit Shah watches from the other side with a stick. This is how the government of India is running.”

“He gives your money to Adani, he gives him airports, ports, roads and cement plants. He made the law for him and ordered demonetisation,” he added. Targeting the BJP government over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, Gandhi said Modi has shattered the dreams of youths who want to serve the nation.