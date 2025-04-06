Rahul Gandhi on visit to Bihar on Monday; to take part in march, address meetings

Patna: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Bihar on Monday to take part in a march in Begusarai, besides addressing two functions in Patna, state Congress president Rajesh Kumar said.

Gandhi will reach Patna in the morning and travel to Begusarai for the state-wide 'pada-yatra' on "palayan roko naukri do" (put an end to migration, give jobs), he said, addressing a press conference at the state Congress headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, on Sunday.

The Raebareli MP has shared a minute-long video message on X, urging the youth of Bihar to join him in the march wearing "white T-shirts".

"Our aim is to draw the attention of the world to the plight of Bihar's youth, who find government jobs getting scarce day by day and privatisation bringing no benefits. Let us bring the government in the state under pressure and change it," he said in the video.

Assembly polls are just a few months away in the state, where the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress and the Left is pitted against the ruling Nitish Kumar-led NDA that also comprises the BJP.

Begusarai also happens to be the native district of Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been the star attraction of the 'pada-yatra', which began from East Champaran district last month. The former JNU students' union president had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, on a CPI ticket, from the seat.

Gandhi will return to Patna from Begusarai later in the day to address a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' (save the Constitution symposium).

"Thereafter, he will come to the Sadaqat Ashram to address party workers," the state Congress chief said.

This is Gandhi's third Bihar tour since January, when he had urged party workers to "inflict an ideological defeat" on the BJP in the assembly polls.

Speaking at the same press conference, Congress legislature party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said the turmoil in the JD(U), following its support to the Waqf Bill, "is amusing, but certainly not surprising".

Khan made a mention of the press conference at JD(U) office on Saturday, where the party's Muslim leaders began to flee upon being posed with questions by journalists.