Rahul Gandhi on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Ahmedabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will launch the party’s pilot project of strengthening district units in Gujarat and address party workers during his two-day visit to the state beginning Tuesday, a senior leader said.

On April 12, the All India Congress Committee appointed 42 AICC and 183 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers to oversee the process of appointment of the party committee presidents in 33 districts and 8 major cities of Gujarat.

Gandhi would hold an orientation meeting with these AICC and PCC observers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday before they embark on the state-wide exercise of selecting presidents of 41 district units, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said.

On Wednesday, Gandhi will address party workers at Modasa town in Arvalli district and kick-start the pilot project of selecting district unit chiefs through this process, he said.

“A nine-member committee appointed by the AICC had recommended strengthening district units and giving more powers to its presidents. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has given its nod to these recommendations. On my request, the party has decided to launch the pilot project for the implementation of the recommendations in Gujarat,” Gohil said.