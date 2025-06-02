Rahul Gandhi moves Jharkhand HC to challenge personal appearance before MP-MLA court in Chaibasa

Ranchi (PTI): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday moved the Jharkhand High Court to challenge an order of the MP-MLA Special Court in Chaibasa, which had directed him to appear before it.

Gandhi has been directed to appear in person before the court in Chaibasa on June 26.

A case of defamation has been filed against the Congress MP by one Pratap Kumar for allegedly making defamatory statements against BJP leaders in a rally held in Chaibasa in 2018.

The parliamentarian, in his plea, has mentioned that he has already moved a petition seeking exemption from appearance before the Chaibasa court at this stage of the case.

The petition for exemption of appearance is pending before the high court for adjudication, Gandhi's plea said.

The lower court was also informed that the petition for exemption from appearance is pending before the high court.

In spite of this fact, the lower court refused to grant reprieve to Gandhi and ordered him to appear in person before the MP-MLA court in Chaibasa.

Gandhi has been facing the heat in a criminal prosecution filed by Kumar for allegedly having made defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kumar, in his petition filed before the court of the magistrate in Chaibasa, had said that Gandhi's statements were defamatory and had been made purposely to malign the stature of Shah.