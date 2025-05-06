Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam terror attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's kin in Karnal

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family members of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Accompanied by senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad, who is the party's Haryana affairs in-charge, the LoP reached Karnal in Haryana in the afternoon. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and party leader Divyanshu Budhiraja were also present when Gandhi arrived.

After paying his tributes to the Naval officer upon reaching his residence, Gandhi spent more than one-and-a-half hours with Narwal's family. Gandhi did not talk to the reporters who were waiting outside Lt Narwal's house. However, he later said on X, "I met the bereaved family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal ji, who was martyred in the Pahalgam attack, shared their grief and consoled them. Their courage and bravery even in the face of immense grief is a message for the country - we have to remain united. "The entire country stands with the families of the martyrs. The government has the full support of the opposition -- the culprits should be punished in such a way that no one dares to raise an eye toward India. Today, along with the victim families, the entire country is waiting for justice." Speaking to reporters later, Hooda said Gandhi consoled the family. "Rahul Gandhi paid homage to martyr Narwal, talked separately to his family members and offered his condolences." Haryana Congress chief Bhan told PTI that Gandhi consoled the family and shared their grief. "He met with the family members, including his parents," said Bhan. After meeting the family, Gandhi left for Delhi, he said. Married three weeks ago, 26-year-old Lt Narwal, accompanied by his wife Himanshi, was on a honeymoon trip to Pahalgam when terrorists shot him at point blank on April 22. A week ago, Gandhi had also visited the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Stressing that strict and concrete action should be taken against the terrorists, Gandhi had then said the united opposition had given full support to the government. Besides those killed, several people were injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.