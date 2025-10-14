Rahul Gandhi meets family of Haryana IPS officer Puran Kumar

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide. After landing at the airport here, Gandhi reached Kumar's residence at 11:08 am to offer his condolences. Gandhi's visit came amid stepped up attack by the opposition on the Haryana government over Kumar's alleged suicide. A 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. In an eight-page final note purportedly left behind by Kumar, the 52-year-old accused eight senior IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and now-transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

The IPS officer's wife -- senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar -- has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. The officer's family, which is also seeking their arrest, has refused to give consent for a postmortem and cremation until its demands are addressed. Various political leaders cutting across party lines have been visiting Kumar's family in Chandigarh to express their condolences.