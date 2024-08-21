Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man killed in Raebareli; says will ensure justice

Raebareli: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited Pichhwariya village on Tuesday to meet the family of Arjun Sahu, a young Dalit man who was recently murdered. Gandhi offered his condolences and assured the family of his full support in seeking justice.



During a brief interaction with the media, Gandhi expressed his concerns about the lack of action in the case. He stated that the local police are not taking significant action against the mastermind behind the murder and are instead targeting minor individuals. Gandhi demanded justice for the family and respect for every community in Uttar Pradesh.

The visit comes after the recent murder of Arjun Pasi, a resident of Pichhwariya village, which sparked widespread outrage. Gandhi's visit is seen as a gesture of support to the bereaved family and a statement against the UP government's inaction in the case.

"I had a conversation with his mother, she said that her son is a barber. She said around 6-7 people used to come to him and get haircuts but never used to pay. The last time when they came he asked them to pay after which his brother was killed," he said. "This is a clear-cut injustice and this needs to be rectified. What punishment is to be given is up to the court but I can put pressure and I will not step back," he added. Police claim to have arrested six people regarding this crime. Earlier in the day, Gandhi arrived in Amethi's Fursatganj and was warmly welcomed by Congress leaders. He was accompanied by Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma and other senior Congress leaders during his visit to Pichhwariya village.