Rahul Gandhi likely to visit poll-bound Mizoram next week

BY Team MP13 Oct 2023 6:16 PM GMT

Aizawl: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Mizoram for three days starting from October 16 to campaign for the party’s candidates for the state Assembly polls next month, a senior party functionary said here on Friday.

During his visit to the northeastern state, which will go for the Assembly elections on November 7, Gandhi will hold a march in Aizawl city and interact with people, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said.

