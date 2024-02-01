Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Murshidabad district

Kolkata: The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Thursday.



The first phase of the yatra in West Bengal concluded on Monday, as it entered Bihar from Islampur.

It re-entered West Bengal on Wednesday through Debipur, Ratua in Malda district in the northern part of the state.

Covering 523 km across six West Bengal districts so far, the yatra has traversed Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Uttar Dinajpur, with Malda and Murshidabad slated for the second phase, they said.

The journey through North Bengal, once a Congress stronghold, witnessed enthusiastic reception, as Gandhi interacted with locals along the route.