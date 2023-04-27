Rahul Gandhi focusing on local issues to bring mandate for Congress

New Delhi: As the campaigning has picked up for the crucial Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress has fielded its star campaigner Rahul Gandhi in the electioneering ring who kick-started his electioneering from Kolar. As per the party’s strategy, the Gandhi scion has been advised to focus on local issues during his campaigning to bring the mandate in favour of his party. The key contestants for Karnataka assembly poll are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) – JDS. Several leaders of all three parties have been touring the state to seek the support in favour of their parties and candidates.



The Congress, which has an edge over other political parties in the state, has launched its leader Rahul Gandhi’s election campaign in Kolar. As per political experts, the logic behind launching the state-centric campaign is aimed at setting a counter-narrative against BJP, which is banking upon its central leadership and welfare schemes of the Central government. The Congress has changed its attacking strategy as the Opposition party is taking its term to corner the BJP government in the state by highlighting the misdeeds of the BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai-led government. The corruption charges against the BJP government are the key poll planks for Congress to woo voters in the state.

During the latest round of his campaign, Rahul Gandhi has been launching a direct attack on the state government and linked his attack on the central leadership through the perspective of state politics.

While addressing a massive rally in Mangaluru district on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been touring the state ahead of the Assembly polls, promised the fishermen of the region of a Rs 10 lakh insurance cover if his party won the upcoming elections. “Once Congress comes to power, we will give Rs 10 lakh insurance cover to fishermen… I can assure you that the Congress government will be very sensitive to the needs of fishermen and we will make sure that your interests are protected,” Rahul said in Udupi. Further expanding on the Congress’ allegation of a 40 percent commission government, Rahul Gandhi went on to add that the BJP would be confined to 40 seats. Referring to social reformer and philosopher, Basaveshwara - whose ideas are at the core of the Lingayat philosophy, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the saint’s focus on truth and harmony. As of now, it has surprised many that Rahul Gandhi is not talking about his disqualification as Lok Sabha member and Adani controversy. The political advisers of Rahul Gandhi must have advised him to keep his speeches purely Karnataka centric as the issues related to pan-India may provide an opportunity to the ruling party to deflate from the key issues of the state.