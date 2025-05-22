Rahul Gandhi discusses inclusion, education policy with SC, ST, OBC students at DU

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited Delhi University's North Campus to interact with students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities, focusing on issues of representation, equality and academic justice. The interactive session held at the office of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president witnessed enthusiastic participation of students from multiple colleges and departments. Engaging with the students, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha highlighted the importance of democratic participation and inclusive academic spaces, a DUSU statement said. The students raised concerns over caste-based discrimination, lack of representation of marginalised communities in faculty positions and top administrative posts, and their "exclusion" from hiring in top multinational corporations.

They also voiced grievances about the disproportionate academic weightage of skill enhancement courses (SECs) and value addition courses (VACs) under the National Education Policy (NEP), which they alleged gave excessive power to the faculty members. Another key issue highlighted was the marking of ER (essential repeat), NA (not available), and absent statuses, which the students claimed were being used unfairly, affecting thousands. Rahul Gandhi urged the students to draw inspiration from B R Ambedkar's message to "educate, agitate, and organise", as he encouraged them to play an active role in creating a just and inclusive educational ecosystem. "The role of students goes beyond classrooms -- they must stand up for the rights of the oppressed and underrepresented," the Congress leader said. DUSU president Ronak Khatri thanked Rahul Gandhi for the interaction, saying his visit "energised the student community and reaffirmed the importance of youth voices in shaping India’s democratic and educational future", the statement said. Last week, Rahul Gandhi met students at an Ambedkar hostel in Bihar's Darbhanga district as part of his 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad'. The event, held without official permission, led to the registration of two FIRs against Rahul Gandhi and more than 100 Congress workers.