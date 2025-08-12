Rahul Gandhi demands ‘clean, pure’ voter list

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Opposition is protesting for the right to vote for every Indian and demanded a “clean and pure” voter list, asserting that the issue of alleged irregularities pointed out by him will “explode” soon as it is not related to a single constituency but the whole country.

Indicating that he would not submit a signed affidavit as sought by the Election Commission, Gandhi asserted that the data analysed by the Congress to provide “proof” of “vote theft” is taken from the EC website.

“This is their data. It is not my data that I should sign. It is their data only and has been taken from their website. This is only a move to distract,” he told reporters.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, who participated in a protest march by the Opposition on the “vote theft” issue, said the Election Commission is “silent” as the truth is before the entire nation after his charge that over one lakh votes in an Assembly constituency in Karnataka were found to be fake in a research conducted by his party.

“Another thing I want to tell that this has not just happened in Bangalore, but in different constituencies across the country, and the Election Commission knows this. The EC knows that this data will explode. What it is trying to control and hide, we will bring it out, and it will explode. The EC knows this,” he told reporters.

Gandhi was briefly detained along with others as police stopped the protest march by Opposition MPs from Parliament House to the EC office.

“They (EC) cannot talk as the truth is before the entire nation,” the Congress leader said as he was being taken away in a bus by the police.

“This fight is not political, but for saving the Constitution,” he asserted.

This fight is for ‘one man, one vote’ and we want a clean, pure voter list,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added.

He said all the MPs of the INDIA alliance were stopped and taken into custody when they were going to meet the Election Commission.