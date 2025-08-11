Rahul Gandhi demands clean, pure voter list

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Opposition is protesting for the right to vote for every Indian, and demanded a "clean and pure" voter list. He said the Election Commission is silent as the truth is before the entire nation, after his charge that over one lakh votes in an assembly constituency in Karnataka were found to be fake in a research conducted by his party. Gandhi participated in the protest march by Opposition MPs from Parliament House to the EC office, but was prevented midway by the police and detained. "They (EC) cannot talk as the truth is before the entire nation," he said as he was being taken away in a bus by the police. "This fight is not political, but for saving the Constitution," he asserted. "This fight is for 'one man, one vote' and we want a clean, pure voter list," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added.