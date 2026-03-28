Rahul Gandhi defamation case hearing today

Sultanpur (UP): The hearing in a defamation case involving Rahul Gandhi was on Friday deferred in a local MP/MLA court here due to a holiday on Ram Navami, with the next date fixed for March 28.

Counsel for the complainant, Santosh Kumar Pandey, said arguments in the case were scheduled for Friday, but no proceedings could take place due to the holiday.

The court had earlier fixed March 27 for hearing arguments due to the absence of the complainant, Vijay Mishra.

Mishra, a BJP leader from Hanumanganj in Kotwali Dehat area, had filed the defamation complaint in October 2018, alleging that Gandhi made objectionable remarks against the then BJP national president, Amit Shah, during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.