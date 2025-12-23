Rahul Gandhi, Cong high command has to decide, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that ultimately, Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi and the party high command have to take a decision on the CM change issue, and everyone will abide by their decision.

He said that he has spoken to the high command, and the leadership have told him that they will decide.

The CM’s statement came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party’s Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.

He had also said that the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command. “I don’t know about it. Rahul Gandhi and the high command have to decide. Whatever they decide, I’m committed to it,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question on Kharge’s statement.

“I have spoken to the high command. They have said that they will decide. I will abide by whatever the high command decides,” he said.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

To a question as to when clarity on the leadership issue is expected, the CM said, whenever the high command decides.

Asked whether he is the CM for the full five years, he said, “It’s a different matter. Whatever the high command decides.”

Alleging that the media is discussing the leadership issue, despite clarifications that the high command will decide on the matter and everyone will abide by it, he said, “What is there to ask so many questions on the issue? After I have said whatever I have to in the Assembly, why still discuss this?”