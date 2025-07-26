Rahul Gandhi begins his day-long Gujarat visit with address to party's district unit chiefs

Anand (Gujarat): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday began his day-long Gujarat visit by addressing the newly-elected district unit presidents of the party in the state at a meeting here. Gandhi arrived at the Vadodara airport in the morning. From there, he was taken straight to the venue in Anand where a three-day training camp for Congress workers, mostly presidents of district units, has been organised.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed the district presidents' training camp under the 'Sangathan Sujan Abhiyan' (campaign to strengthen the party organisation), the Congress said on its X handle. The Gujarat Congress has organised the camp for the newly-appointed presidents of the District Congress Committees at a resort near Anand city in view of the 2027 state assembly elections. The camp will conclude on July 28. The party earlier said the aim of the camp is to prepare a road map for the party's Mission 2027. Around 3 pm, Gandhi is scheduled to hold a discussion with cooperative sector leaders and dairy farmers who are members of various cooperative milk unions or dairies. This interaction is being held against the backdrop of a recent protest organised by the dairy farmers outside Sabar Dairy in Himmatnagar town of north Gujarat over the issue of milk procurement prices. In a bid to strengthen the party's organisation at district levels ahead of 2027 state assembly elections, the Congress party had recently appointed new presidents of all the District Congress Committees.