Rahul Gandhi arrives in US, will give talk at Brown University

New York: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has arrived in the US and began interactions with business and community members.

The former Congress president arrived in the US on Saturday. He will visit Brown University in Rhode Island on April 21-22.

“Welcome to the USA, Rahul Gandhi! A voice for the youth, for democracy, and for a better future. Let’s listen, learn, and build together,” Indian Overseas Congres head Sam Pitroda said in a post on X on Saturday.

In a post on Sunday, Pitroda said, “spent a productive morning with Gandhi engaging with some of India’s sharpest business minds”.

“We discussed the evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, technology, inclusivity, and the need for ethical leadership. It’s clear that the private sector has a major role to play in building a just, innovative, and inclusive India. Grateful for the insights and the spirit of collaboration in the room,” he added.

At Brown University, Gandhi will give a talk and interact with faculty members and students. Ahead of his visit to Rhode Island, Gandhi will meet with members of the NRI community, as well as office bearers and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).