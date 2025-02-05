Rahul Gandhi arrives in Patna on day-long visit

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bihar’s Patna on Wednesday to attend the birth anniversary function of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary. Gandhi was welcomed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here by Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will attend the birth anniversary function of Jaglal Choudhary at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall here later in the day.

From the airport, Gandhi proceeded to meet Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan at his official residence in Gardani Bagh. The legislator’s son, Ayaan Zahid Khan, was found dead in the house on February 3. The matter is under investigation. Gandhi offered condolences to the Kadwa MLA and his family members, a state party leader said.

The former Congress chief had last visited Patna on January 18 when he addressed a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan', followed by a meeting with party workers at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters.