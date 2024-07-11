Rahul following religion of falsehood, misleading people on job issue: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday said India is marching ahead on the path of progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and cited government data to accuse Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading people on the issue of employment and the government policies.

The ruling party’s charge comes a day after Gandhi on Wednesday said the youth of the country have been completely demoralised by unemployment and claimed that their future is in “limbo” due to the BJP’s “anti-education mindset”.

Gandhi’s remarks came over a media report, which claimed that the salaries of engineers graduating from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in 2024 have experienced a decline due to the slowdown in hiring. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said that about 12.5 crore jobs were created in the last 10 years of the Modi government and the latest RBI report, released recently, showed creation of “five crore jobs in 2023-24 alone”. “This is a record in itself in the entire world. India is most successful country in the world in job creation due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said. “Rahul Gandhi, who insulted Hindus, has started following the religion of falsehood. He and other opposition leaders are misleading people by spreading lies,” Islam charged.