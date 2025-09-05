Rahul flags ‘violations’ in Great Nicobar Project, writes to Tribal Affairs minister

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram expressing deep concern over the alleged violation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in the grant of clearances to the Great Nicobar Project and urged the government to ensure adherence to the due process prescribed under the law.

In his letter to Oram, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha urged him to examine the concerns raised by the Tribal Council and the local communities over the project, and asserted that any development initiative must be grounded in the constitutional values of justice, equality, and respect for human dignity.

“I am writing to express my deep concerns regarding the violation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in the grant of clearances for the Great Nicobar Project. The Tribal Council of Little Nicobar and Great Nicobar has brought to my attention that the tribal communities, including the Nicobarese and the Shompens, were not properly consulted under the FRA,” Gandhi said.

It has been alleged that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) was obtained under duress with inadequate information, and the council subsequently withdrew it upon learning about the project’s details, the former Congress chief said. “The tribal communities were displaced during the 2004 tsunami and have been unable to return to their ancestral lands. They now fear that the project will threaten their way of life and lead to further marginalisation due to the diversion of their land,” Gandhi said in his letter.

“I urge you to examine the concerns raised by the Tribal Council and the local communities. Any development initiative must be grounded in our constitutional values of justice, equality,” he added.