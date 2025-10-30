Rahul exposed maternal roots in Italy by insulting Chhath puja: Shah

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a stinging attack on Rahul Gandhi, charging the Congress leader with betraying his “maternal roots in Italy” by denigrating Chhath Puja festival.

The former BJP president, who addressed four back-to-back rallies in poll-bound Bihar, also claimed the INDIA bloc will be “wiped out” as people of the state will “avenge” the “insult to Chhathi Maiyya” that came months after Congress workers in the state had allegedly hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

“Rahul baba has said Modi and others who worshipped Chhathi Maiyya were indulging in drama. His maternal roots are in Italy, and hence he is incapable of appreciating Indian sensibilities,” alleged Shah. He urged voters to press EVM buttons having NDA symbols with “such rage that the tremors are felt in Italy”.

The former BJP president lambasted the Congress and its allies for “thwarting for 70 years” the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya for which “a struggle had been on for five centuries, since the times of the Mughals, and continued under the British”.

He also lauded the Modi government for developing a modern university in Nalanda, which “no marauder like Bakhtiyar Khilji will be able to destroy”. He also pointed out that work was on for giving a facelift to Punaura Dham, the shrine situated at the birthplace of Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi district of Bihar.