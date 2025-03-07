Rahul emphasises growth through artisanship, innovation

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi highlighted the success story of Sudheer Rajbhar, the founder of Chamar Studio, as an example of how traditional artisanship and modern entrepreneurship can come together to create opportunities for Dalit youth.

Sudheer Rajbhar’s journey reflects the aspirations of lakhs of Dalit youth across India—immensely talented and ambitious but often lacking access to elite networks, Gandhi took to social media platform X on Thursday to share his story.

Unlike many others, Sudheer was able to carve his own path, recognising the hidden potential of Dharavi’s artisans and transforming their craftsmanship into a globally recognised fashion brand.

During his visit to Dharavi, the LoP emphasised the importance of inclusive production networks, ensuring that skilled workers get their fair share of the success they help to create. To further this vision, he introduced Ramchet Mochi, a traditional shoemaker from Sultanpur, to Sudheer Rajbhar so that he could learn firsthand how design and innovation can transform small businesses.

Speaking about his experience, Gandhi reiterated in the Lok Sabha that a truly prosperous India can only be built through “production and participation”—where economic growth is inclusive and driven by the hard work of millions of skilled artisans. Chamar Studio’s success proves this model can work, and he expressed hope that similar initiatives could be replicated across the country to empower local artisans and entrepreneurs.