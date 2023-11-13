Rahul dubs Madhya Pradesh as country’s ‘corruption capital’

Neemuch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed Madhya Pradesh was the country’s “corruption capital” and accused the state BJP government of indulging in rampant “corruption”.



Addressing a public meeting in MP’s Neemuch district, he also promised a caste census if the Congress comes to power at the Centre and in states and expressed confidence that his party will sweep the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi promised his party government will provide LPG cylinder at Rs 500, waive farmers’ loans up to Rs 2 lakh, will pay a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,600 for wheat which will go up to Rs 3,000 and free electricity up to 100 units.

Polls to the 230-member MP Assembly are scheduled on November 17. Elections in Rajasthan, Telangana and the second phase of polls in Chhattisgarh are also scheduled later this month. Elections in the north eastern state of Mizoram were held last week.

Gandhi told the gathering, ‘The Congress had formed government in MP (after the 2018 polls) and the moment it started working for farmers by waiving loans of 27 lakh cultivators, the BJP, in collusion with big industrialists, stole your government of farmers, labourers and small shop owners and came back to power.’

‘This Madhya Pradesh is the capital of corruption in the country,’ he claimed.

Gandhi also referred to a viral video purportedly showing the son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and a “middleman” talking about several crore rupees.

The Congress leader alleged that “in the video Tomar ji’s son was seen sitting and stealing your money.”

‘Here BJP MLAs and ministers are also not less. They are competing with Tomar in stealing money from farmers and labourers,’ he charged referring to lawmakers from MP.

Gandhi claimed that 18,000 farmers in the state have committed suicide because of debt and when the Congress government started waiving farm loans, it (Congress government) was “stolen” by the BJP.

Demonetisation was carried out to benefit industrialists like Adani, but it hit hard small shop owners and the common people, he further claimed.